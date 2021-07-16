Pharmacist Council Seals Up Over 300 Medicine Stores For Violation Of Guidelines

Pharmacist Council of Nigeria, Edo State chapter has sealed up over 300 medicine stores in the state, for non-compliance with guidelines on distribution of patent medicine.

The State Director of Enforcement, Stephen Esumobi, who disclosed this during a press conference, stated that compliance directives have been issued to medicine store operators in the state.

He said, “256 patent medicines vendor shops and 84 pharmacies were sealed in Edo.

“The actions we have carried out is not meant to punish operators of these medicine store and pharmacies but to ensure they comply with the rules guiding the distribution of drugs.”

According to him, this is the first phase of activities of the PCN put in place to streamline the drug distribution system and improve the level of pharmaceutical service to the people of the state.

He stressed that further action will be taken in due course as the council remains committed to ensuring the full implementation of the National Drug Distribution Guidelines.

“The Council has put in place guidelines derived from the enabling act to guide the distribution of medicines from the manufacturers and importers until the get to the end users.

“It is important that all stakeholders comply accordingly in the interest of public safety,” he said.

He further urged the public to source their medicine from registered and currently licenced pharmacies.