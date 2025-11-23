Pharmacist Seeks Partnership To Reduce Cost Of Medicare

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A philanthropist and former Labour and Employment Commissioner, Enugu State, Mr Chika Ugwuoke, has pledged to collaborate with the government of Enugu State in providing healthcare needs for the retirees in the state at reduced prices.

Mr Ugwuoye stated this during the launch of Maxcare Pharmacy in Enugu on Saturday. He said he and his wife, Dr Uju Ugwuoke, decided to bring their business outlet home to benefit the people of the state.

According to him, the company would be collaborating with the state to reach out to the poor, the needy, and retirees in the aspect of healthcare.

He said his tenure as commissioner in the state

offered him an opportunity to interact with people who had retired from service, noting that many of them “are faced with different health challenges.

Ugwuoke observed that almost 100 per cent of all the pensioners in the state “are on one medication or the other and not all of them are financially buoyant to meet these health challenges”.

He said, “We will come out with schemes to help them. We are going to roll out a specific discount scheme for retirees, and even the civil servants.

“Through this scheme, those with chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, and all those conditions will be attended to at reduced prices. We are starting with pensioners who are part of the most vulnerable, then move to the civil servants of particular levels and state appointees.”

The former commissioner said the outlet was significant because of its alignment with the vision of Gov Peter Mbah’s administration which he said had prepared ground for businesses to thrive in the state.

He said setting up its branch in Enugu was an opportunity to create jobs and boost the economy of the state.

Mrs Ngozi Eni, the State Commissioner for Gender, Children Affairs and Social Development, hailed Mr Ugwuoke for bringing the investment home. She expressed the hope that the business would solve the health needs of the residents.

She canvassed for more investments in Enugu, saying the state was open for genuine businesses with favorable environment.