PHCN Scam: Sureties To Pay N1bn If Ex-BPE DG Dikki Jumps Bail – Court

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, has asked potential sureties to be ready to pay N1 billion if a former Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, Benjamin Ezra Dikki should jump bail in his ongoing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC is prosecuting Dikki and and his company, Kebna Studios and Communications Limited, for allegedly receiving bribes to the tune of N1 billion during his time as BPE DG.

Justice Yusuf Halilu gave the ruling on Wednesday while granting the defendant bail on the condition that he must provide two sureties.

The EFCC had on Monday arraigned the defendants for his role in the alleged scamming of workers of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, stated that the commission sued Dikki for “allegedly receiving about a billion naira as gratification from Bestworth Insurance Brokers for his role in facilitating the approval of outstanding insurance premiums and claims of deceased and incapacitated staff of Power holding company of Nigeria (PHCN).”

At the trial, counsel for the first defendant, Abdul Muhammed, prayed the Court to grant his clients bail as it was in line with constitutional provisions.

But the prosecution counsel, Diane N. Nkwap, objected, arguing that they may jump bail.

However, Justice Halilu, went ahead to grant the defendant’s request on the grounds that he must “provide two sureties, who must be reputable Nigerian residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. They must produce evidence of their residency with title documents of their houses, which must be in Wuse, Garki, Asokoro or Maitama, with the Registrar of this Court.”

The judge also asked Dikki to deposit his travel documents at the court as part of conditions for his bail.

According to the EFCC, the judge also said that “both sureties shall equally make an undertaken to pay into the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria an amount totaling a billion Naira, N500 million Naira each, in the event that the first accused person jumps bail.”

The case was then adjourned till Thursday, April 15, 2021 for trial.