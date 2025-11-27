Philanthropist Rehabilitates Abandoned Enugu Rural Roads

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Barr Ferdinand Ukwueze, has commended a philanthropist, one Alhaji Jimoh Badamosi, for embarking on rehabilitating some rural roads in the area.

Barr Ukwueze made the commendation on Wednesday when he inspected the ongoing asphalt work on the three kilometres of roads at Ibagwa-Aka being constructed by the philanthropist.

THE WHISTLER reports that the project passes through Onuchukwu Ibagwa-Aka and Nkwo Ibagwa market to the MCC Road. It was gathered that the road project was originally initiated by the Enugu State government but was abandoned.

The council chairman had expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work, describing it as “a testament to what becomes possible when genuine commitment meets a passion for community progress”.

Quoting him, “Alhaji Badamosi has once again shown that development is a shared responsibility. What he is doing here is not just road construction; it is an investment in the future of Ibagwa-Aka. His philanthropy continues to speak loudly, and we are profoundly grateful for his spirit of service.”

Ukwueze extended the gratitude of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State to Mr Badamosi, describing the gesture as “complementing the government’s development agenda with such impactful contributions”.

The council boss thanked the technical team on-site and reaffirmed the council’s readiness to continue fostering partnerships that aligned with the administration’s development agenda.

According to him, “The road, upon completion, will open new economic frontiers, reduce travel time and improve the overall quality of life for residents, traders and road users.”

He reiterated his administration’s commitment towards creating an enabling environment “where private and public efforts can jointly drive sustainable growth”.

Investigations by our correspondent revealed that Mr Badamosi does not hail from Enugu State.

“His mother is from Igboeze South. He, however, grew up here and has continued to contribute to the development of our community, including building of churches, mosques and streetlights for us, ” Charles Ekete, a media practitioner, said.