Philippines Declares National Energy Emergency Amid Soaring Fuel Prices

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Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national emergency on Tuesday over the country’s energy supplies, citing rising fuel prices caused by the ongoing Israel–Iran war.

In Executive Order 110, Marcos said the Department of Energy has determined that the fuel crisis poses an imminent risk to the country’s power supply and energy stability.

“A state of national energy emergency is hereby declared in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and the resulting imminent danger posed upon the availability and stability of the country’s energy supply,” he said.

Under the order, the DOE is authorized to implement fuel optimization measures, including load adjustments, and to monitor against profiteering and hoarding.

The president also announced the creation of a consolidated government initiative, the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT), to coordinate nationwide responses.

The committee is tasked with monitoring food supply chains, fuel prices, transportation, and developing long-term strategies to reduce the Philippines’ dependence on imported fuel.

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Marcos stressed that UPLIFT would ensure government coordination across sectors to stabilize prices and maintain essential services amid global disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.