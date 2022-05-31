Phone Repairers Reveal What To Do If Your Smartphone’s Screen Goes Blank Unexpectedly

No matter how expensive or high quality your smartphone is, at the end of the day, it is still a machine and machines are prone to malfunctions. It is possible for a smartphone to stop responding completely and go blank, without it dropping on the ground or falling into water.

It is therefore important to know what to do in the event that such a thing happens to prevent panic because of how essential smartphones are in the lives of their owners.

THE WHISTLER spoke to two phone engineers, Mr. Joseph at GSM Village and Mr. Peter at Banex Plaza, to provide insight on what can be done to manage and eventually fix them.

According to them, here are the steps to be taken if your Android Phone goes blank:

Press and hold the power button and the volume down button for a few minutes. The phone will prompt you to restart which you should accept. After a few minutes, the phone will come on. If this does not work, then the phone needs to be taken to an engineer to check the battery and screen clip. The screen clip is what holds the phone screen to the motherboard of the phone and if that becomes loose, it could cause the phone to go blank. If, however, this still doesn’t work then it is a factory error.

For iPhones, the steps are as follows: