Phone-Tapping Claim Makes El-Rufai Threat To National Security, Says Ikechukwu

Executive Director of Development Specs Academy, Prof. Okey Ikechukwu, has warned that statements made by former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai makes him a “potential, if not active threat” to National security.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television morning show on Tuesday, Ikechukwu said El-Rufai’s claims were specific and not speculative, particularly his assertion that the communication lines of the Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, were tapped.

He said such actions, whether deliberate or inadvertent, have grave implications.

“Well, the statements of Nasir El-Rufai are not gestural or if you like, he wasn’t guessing. He made very specific statements declaring that the communication lines of the NSA is, if you like, tapped.

“He declared even more convincing, in case you’re doubting him, it’s not only the government that have the capacity to do that.

“You have no right to violate anybody’s privacy if somebody is holding a public office. And you violating the privacy of confidential information or information access to that office is also a violation of privacy.

“On top of that, it is an encroachment on the infrastructure of national security. That makes him a potential, if not active threat to national security,” he said.

He emphasised that Rufai’s public disclosure creates a duty for the state to investigate what is being done with the information, how long it’s been going on and to what extent it affects national security.

He dismissed claims of political persecution, noting that no individual is above the law.

“Even if political persecution is argued, the substantive question is whether the allegations are true. The investigative agencies have a duty to respond, and they also have the right to take matters to court for a final pronouncement,” he said.

On the preventability of such security breaches, Ikechukwu said that while multi-level authentication and access segregation can reduce risk, “with the level of technology today, there is never a 100 percent guarantee on any platform.”

He drew parallels to international examples, citing a US case where sensitive information was inadvertently leaked, stressing that technological vulnerabilities are global.

He also contextualised protests surrounding El-Rufai’s arrest, noting that there is a distinction between public outcry and orchestrated political campaigns.

“Most riots are sponsored. You must separate substantive legal issues from distractions created by protests. None of us can claim the truth of these allegations without investigation, but the law provides clear procedures,” he said.

According to him, while political persecution remains a possible factor in some cases, it does not absolve individuals from accountability.

“For any agency to call on you, they must have a reason. Governments play games, but the primary charge remains,” he said.

Turning to the political dynamics, Ikechukwu defended the strategic decisions of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, often criticised for appearing weak during political crises.

“Fubara is not weak. He was smart. Patience is a conquering virtue. He took a path that allowed him, after a long journey, to regain control and make decisions for the benefit of Rivers State,” he said.

He explained that fubara’s approach demonstrates political sagacity, balancing public expectations and institutional pressures.

“The good thing you will do for Rivers State is to ensure that, using this method, governance serves the people, not those who think it is their personal business,” he said.