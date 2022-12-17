PHOTO: Bishop Oyedepo At Pastor Enenche’s Daughter’s Wedding, Proclaims Hitch-Free Marriage

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo on Saturday, attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, Barrister Deborah.

Deborah was joined in conjugal bliss to Sam Hawthorn Uloko at Glory Dome, airport road Abuja, the church’s headquarters.

After they took their marriage vows at the 100,000 seater auditorium, Enenche walked up the stage to announce the presence of Oyedepo and his wife, Pastor Faith.

Describing them as his spiritual parents, Enenche welcomed Oyedepo to the altar area to bless the new couples, adding they” left for Abuja since 5am” to grace the occasion.

Oyedepo, who went to the stage alongside his wife, said his marriage has lasted for decades hitch-free.

He added that people did not believe when he said at the time, that his marriage would be crisis-free.

He also advised the couple and the audience to treasure parental blessings.

The bishop charged the couples not to disappoint their parents.

He said, ” Praise the Lord. Blessings are the most valuable assets in the kingdom.

“Blessings causes men to prevail where others struggle.

“The blessings of thy fathers has made you to prevail above generations before you.

“That was the verdict on Joseph, he could not be destroyed because of the blessing.

“He could not be depressed in the prison because of the blessing, he arrived at the palace because of the blessing.

“By the blessing of today, you shall prevail where others struggle.

“Your generation don’t have as much value for blessings, but we in the generation before you, we know what it means.

“Esau wept bitterly for the blessing; nothing makes the journey of life simple and cheap like parental blessings received in faith.

“Therefore, today, we stand here to proclaim you blessed, proclaim this union blessed.

“You shall be fruitful, your marriage shall be peaceful, you shall raise great children, no devil shall come between you.

“You shall not know separation, you shall not smell divorce, this union shall be an exemplary one, others shall desire this kind of marriage.

“You shall not disappoint any of us . You shall have joy for life.

“This union is declared sickness-free, immune to defeat, you shall be laughing all the way through.

“When I began teaching on hitch-free marriage, people were laughing, let’s watch what will happen. They are watching it now for years, it has not changed a beat.”

The ceremony drew preachers from pentecostal and orthodox circles including government officials within and outside Nigeria.

Politicians that graced the occasion include former president Goodluck Jonathan, Senator Yakubu Dogara Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel and Peter Obi, Labour party presidential candidate.