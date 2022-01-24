Photo: Commuters Groan As Angry Trailer Driver Blocks Abuja-Lokoja Highway

Commuters along Abuja-Lokoja highway on Monday expressed anger over the blockage of a section of the road by an angry trailer driver.

The incident occurred when an articulated vehicle with registration number XA 628 MLF blocked the highway at Gwagwalada, around Wazobia Park.

An eyewitness who spoke to THE WHISTLER, said the incident happened when a vehicle hit the trailer.

But instead of settling the issue amicably, the driver of the trailer became furious and drove his vehicle across the road.

His action led to a blockage of the road which resulted into a gridlock on the highway.

The eyewitness said it took the intervention of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Gwagwalada Command, and other security agencies to resolve the matter, and eventually restore the flow of traffic.

As of the time of filing this report, the trailer has been impounded to the Police Area Command, Gwagwalada.

