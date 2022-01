A 20-year-old lady serving her National Youths Service Corps year in Rivers State, Bilqees Lawal, has constructed a double tank borehole for the people of Kpong Community in Khana Local Government Area as part of her community project.

THE WHISTLER learnt Lawal, who is a first class graduate of Accounting Department from Achievers University Owo, Ondo State, decided to carry out the project as her primary assignment to assist the aged persons in the community.

Miss Lawal hails from Lagos State.