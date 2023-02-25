PHOTO: Elderly People Turn Out In Large Numbers In Peter Obi’s Ward

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

More elderly people have been captured exercising their franchise at the Agulu Ward ll, 019 polling unit of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Officials of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) made provisions for chairs in a shielded location to accommodate all voters for a seamless process.

Voters are to sit in a straight line following a queue one by one, they get accredited and subsequently cast their vote.

The elderly are assisted by INEC officials to go through the process. Those who had already cast their votes described the exercise as seamless and hitch-free.

They expressed their expectation and hope that their candidate will emerge as the next democratic president of the country.

As of 10 am, the number of voters had increased with both the old and young exercising their franchise.

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) has since remained effective and no voters have been observed to have encountered any challenge during accreditation.

As of press time, only an official of the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was sighted at the polling unit. The female corp was seen strolling in at 9:27 am, over an hour after INEC officials arrived.

Although there has been no record of violence in the unit, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party is yet to cast his vote as of press time.