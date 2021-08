On Sunday, Taliban reportedly occupied the Afghanistan Presidential Palace in Kabul, effectively taking over the country.

Aljazeera floated photos reporting the group sitting within a spacious room with guns.

This came after the country’s President , Ashraf Ghani, reportedly left his country following the recapture of cities by Taliban force.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Taliban group had overthrown the Afghanistan city of Jalalabad as well as its provincial government.