PHOTO: Hospitals Reject Corpse Of Man Crushed To Death In Abuja

Nigeria
By Justina Simon

An unidentified man was crushed beyond recognition on Sunday night by an unknown driver on Airport Road in Abuja.

Our correspondent who saw the lifeless body on the road, immediately called officials of the Federal Capital Territory Command of the Federal Road Service Commission at about 8:30pm.

The FCT sector commander, Oga Ochi, told THE WHISTLER that the body of the deceased will be evacuated by the Command.

Ochi said, “The dead body was evacuated by our team, initially they were rejecting the dead body in all the hospitals. But later in the day it was accepted.”

RELATED
Nigeria

Two Killed In Anambra Auto Crash

Ochi also said there was a lone crash this morning along Musa Yar-Adua Express Road, just opposite Dunamis church Lugbe.

He said as soon as the incident happened, men of the FCT FRSC rushed the victim to the National hospital.

Ochi who stated that no life was lost in the accident, explained that the driver sustained serious head injury.

Hospitals Reject Corpse Of Man Crushed To Death In Abuja
Hospitals Reject Corpse Of Man Crushed To Death In Abuja
You might also like

Two Killed In Anambra Auto Crash

Nigeria Records 50 COVID-19 Cases In Five States

Two Killed As Trailer Rams Into 6 Vehicles At Anambra Checkpoint

Photos: Seven Escape Death In Abuja Lone Crash

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.