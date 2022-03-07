PHOTO: Hospitals Reject Corpse Of Man Crushed To Death In Abuja

An unidentified man was crushed beyond recognition on Sunday night by an unknown driver on Airport Road in Abuja.

Our correspondent who saw the lifeless body on the road, immediately called officials of the Federal Capital Territory Command of the Federal Road Service Commission at about 8:30pm.

The FCT sector commander, Oga Ochi, told THE WHISTLER that the body of the deceased will be evacuated by the Command.

Ochi said, “The dead body was evacuated by our team, initially they were rejecting the dead body in all the hospitals. But later in the day it was accepted.”

Ochi also said there was a lone crash this morning along Musa Yar-Adua Express Road, just opposite Dunamis church Lugbe.

He said as soon as the incident happened, men of the FCT FRSC rushed the victim to the National hospital.

Ochi who stated that no life was lost in the accident, explained that the driver sustained serious head injury.