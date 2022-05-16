PHOTO: Kyari Chairs Meeting Of APPO CEOs Forum

By Ifeanyi Onuba

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, Mr Mele Kyari on Monday chaired the meeting of the Forum of Chief Executive Officers of National Oil Companies of Africa Petroleum Producers Organisation member states in Luanda, Angola.

The meeting is being held at the 8th African Petroluem Congress and Exhibition in Angola.

The event is coming at a time of soaring global energy security challenges.

Kyari is being accompanied to the conference by the NNPC Ltd Group Executive Director, Adokiye Tombomieye among other top officials of the NNPC.

He is expected to continue to serve as interim Chairman of the Forum.

PHOTOS:

The GMD NNPC LTD, Mele Kyari, at the 8th African Petroleum Congress and Exhibition in Angola
The GMD NNPC LTD, Mele Kyari, at the 8th African Petroleum Congress and Exhibition in Angola
