PHOTO NEWS: Buhari Presides Over Emergency Security Meeting

Nigeria
By Isuma Mark

Amid concern about possible terrorist attacks in Abuja following warnings by the United States and the United Kingdom, President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over an emergency security meeting at the State, Abuja.

Advertisement

Recall the US with some countries scaled down their diplomatic operations in Abuja with many citizens evacuated over reports of likely terrorist attacks in Abuja.

The Nigerian government however said there was no evidence of any likely attack and urged the citizens to go about their normal duties.

RELATED
Nigeria

Jabi Mall Reopens As Julius Berger Warns Expatriates Staff To Avoid Public Events

Nigeria

Insecurity: Group Intensifies Call For Sacking Of Security Chiefs

Advertisement

In attendance are Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the president’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno among others.

You might also like

Jabi Mall Reopens As Julius Berger Warns Expatriates Staff To Avoid Public Events

Insecurity: Group Intensifies Call For Sacking Of Security Chiefs

Insecurity: Operators Shut Down Play Nightclub In Transcorp Hilton For 14 Days

NAF To Take Delivery Of 55 Fighter Helicopters In December — Air Chief

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.