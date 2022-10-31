PHOTO NEWS: Buhari Presides Over Emergency Security Meeting

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Amid concern about possible terrorist attacks in Abuja following warnings by the United States and the United Kingdom, President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over an emergency security meeting at the State, Abuja.

Advertisement

Recall the US with some countries scaled down their diplomatic operations in Abuja with many citizens evacuated over reports of likely terrorist attacks in Abuja.

The Nigerian government however said there was no evidence of any likely attack and urged the citizens to go about their normal duties.

Advertisement

In attendance are Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the president’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno among others.