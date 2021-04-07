PHOTO NEWS: Finally, Kogi Health Workers Receive Jabs Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

47 SHARES Share Tweet

On Wednesday, frontline health workers in Kogi State started receiving their first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine after initial delay.

The state government, having denied existence of the virus for over a year and efficacy of the vaccine, had bowed to pressure and announced readiness to welcome the inoculation of its health workers and residents on March 29.

The state had received 16,900 doses of the vaccine on April 6 instead of the expected 45,000 doses of the vaccine from the Federal Government.

Reacting on Tuesday, the State Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Abubakar Yakubu, said “I think there will be further reconciliation to send the balance of the doses as soon as possible”.

However, there has been no indication that the Governor, Yahaya Bello has or will receive the vaccine like his counterparts in other states who had taken their jab of vaccine to boost public acceptance.

Below are images of the Kogi health workers receiving their vaccines: