Photo News: Giant Elephant Spotted In Rivers Community

An elephant was spotted in Ikuru town in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State on Wednesday, July 28.

It was gathered that the elephant came out of the forest briefly and went back in.

An eyewitness told THE WHISTLER, “The giant elephant was seen by the bush side at about 5:45pm on Wednesday evening by some farmers who were coming back from farm.

He said the farmers hurriedly alerted the community members who gathered and started taking pictures of the elephant.

Few minutes later, the elephant returned to the forest.