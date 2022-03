The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari, on Friday received in audience a delegation from the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO) led by the Secretary General Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the NNPC Ltd in Abuja.

Discussions centred on strengthening collaboration towards energy infrastructure expansion across the African region as well as raising finance to grow the energy industry on the Continent.

