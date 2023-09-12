PHOTO NEWS: Lagos Residents Groan As Trailer Accident Causes Gridlock On Otedola Bridge

A trailer loaded with sacks of wheat fell off the Otedola bridge in Lagos State on Tuesday.

The upturned loaded truck took a lane on Otedola bridge in Ojodu Berger, and emptied its products on a busy road under the bridge.

The situation led to a gridlock, coupled with the flooded portion of the bridge.

The Lagos State government implored all motorists to take alternative routes while the state’s traffic management agency resolved the situation.

But residents in the state lamented the increasing record of accidents on the bridge, calling on the state government to tackle its root cause.

