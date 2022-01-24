Photo News: Rivers Council Boss Destroys Sixth Illegal Oil Bunkering Site In Okrika

By Okoro Uchenna
The Chairman and his aide Abby George

The Chairman of Okrika LGA of Rivers State, Hon Akuro Tobin, on Monday morning destroyed another illegal oil bunkering site in Isaka town, Okrika.

This makes it the sixth site to be destroyed by the chairman in two weeks.

Three illegal oil refining sites were destroyed at the Okujagu Ama water swampy forest which had camp 1-3.

Two sites were also destroyed in a thick forest at Okochiri in Okrika which had camp 1-2.

  • The chairman with some NSCDC personnels at Isaka

This is coming after the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, pledge to reward each council chairmen who is able to identify and destroy any illegal oil refining site in their area.

The reward for Tobin is now twelve million naira.

Destroyed Isaka Illegal Refinery Site

