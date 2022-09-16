PHOTO NEWS: Strategic Collaboration: Chief Of Defence Staff Leads NIPSS Delegation To Kyari

Oil & Gas
By Ukpe Philip
Group CEO NNPC LTD, Mele Kyari Meets Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari on Friday received in audience a delegation from the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

The delegation was led by the Chairman of the Institute’s Board of Governors and Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor.

Discussions centred on strategic collaboration in the area of capacity building, infrastructural development and general growth and development of the nation’s oil and gas industry, especially in the current Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) era.

See photos:

RELATED
Oil & Gas

Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project Will Create Wealth, Reduce Carbon Emission In Africa—Kyari

Economy

Road Tax Credit Scheme Will Enable NNPC, Others Accelerate Infrastructure Development In Nigeria—FIRS

Group CEO NNPC LTD, Mele Kyari Meets Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor
Group CEO NNPC LTD, Mele Kyari Meets Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor
Group CEO NNPC LTD, Mele Kyari Meets Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor
Group CEO NNPC LTD, Mele Kyari Meets Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor
You might also like

Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project Will Create Wealth, Reduce Carbon Emission In…

NNPC To Seal Gas Pipeline Project Agreement With Morocco’s Hydrocarbon Office,…

Kyari Seeks Oil Communities Support In Stopping 700,000 Barrels Per Day Crude Oil…

NAPIMS Boss, Wunti Visits Akpo, Egina Oil Fields, Commends Workers Commitment To…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.