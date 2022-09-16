PHOTO NEWS: Strategic Collaboration: Chief Of Defence Staff Leads NIPSS Delegation To Kyari

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari on Friday received in audience a delegation from the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

The delegation was led by the Chairman of the Institute’s Board of Governors and Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor.

Discussions centred on strategic collaboration in the area of capacity building, infrastructural development and general growth and development of the nation’s oil and gas industry, especially in the current Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) era.

See photos:

