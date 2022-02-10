PHOTO: NYSC Member Provides Potable Water For Rivers Community

By Okoro Uchenna
Bilqees-Olasubomi-Lawal

A young female graduate from Kaduna State doing her National Youths Service in Rivers State has brought succour to a community that had been fetching water from the stream by providing them a borehole.

Ms. Bilqees Olasubomi Lawal donated a borehole to Kpong Community in Khana Local Government Area of Ogoniland.

The NYSC member initiated the project as part of her community development service.

She raised the N1.5 million cost of the project through fundraising from individuals and three corporate organizations.

The corporate sponsors are Career Associates Nigeria, Genesis Group, and Blieu Intelligence Automations.

THE WHISTLER gathered that before the donation of the gigantic borehole, the Kpong Community had drank from the streams.

She received commendations from the Khana Council boss, Dr. Thomas Bariere, who gave her an award for the generous gesture.

“We commend you for this kind of initiative as such will foster national unity which remains one core drive that birthed the National Youth Service Corps.

“The government of Khana LGA appreciates you for this kind gesture and has decided to bestow you this prestigious honour.

“For what you’ve done, the council will give you all the necessary support needed to make sure the remainder of your service year is successful.”

