PHOTO: Peter Obi Visits Bishop David Oyedepo In Canaanland For ‘Blessing’

The presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi visited the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo at the Canaanland headquarters of the church in Ota, Ogun state.

A resident in the church environment told our correspondent off-record on Wednesday that Obi visited the cleric on Tuesday.

Also, Church Gist, a Facebook page of one of the church’s pastor (Leke Beecroft) in Canaanland, floated the duo’s picture on Wednesday.



Our Correspondent could not independently verify the motive of the visit.

But Church Gist reported that the visit was for ‘priestly and birthday blessings’.

But it may not also be unconnected to Obi’s political aspirations ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that Oyedepo has been a strong critic of the ruling All Progressive Congress Government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He had described the current as being corrupt and wicked.