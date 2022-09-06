PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth Directs UK PM Liz Truss To Form New Cabinet

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday formally appointed Liz Truss as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom following the official resignation of Boris Johnson which took effect same day.

The Royal Family tweeted on Tuesday that Truss was mandated to form a new cabinet and swing into action regarding the economic crisis bedevilling the nation,

“The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today.

“Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury,” the Royal family tweeted.

Earlier at Downing Street, UK, Johnson had assured citizens and residents who came out to cheer him up, that his successor has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up the country.

Recall that on July 7, Johnson was forced to quit office after most of his aides resigned while party members expressed loss of confidence in his leadership.

One of the burning issues that angered the public against Johnson was when he attended a party on his birthday in June 2020 despite ordering covid-19 lockdown.

The appointment of the UK prime minister follows an agelong tradition which evolves around the queen.

Constitutionally, the Queen is UK’s Head of State, her duties include opening each new session of Parliament, granting Royal Assent to legislation, approving Orders and Proclamations through the Privy Council and retaining the right to appoint the Prime Minister.

Traditionally, the outgoing prime minister will first speak outside the black door of the Downing Street before meeting the Queen for dismissal and dissolving of his government.

After that, the new PM meets the Queen for formal appointment into office.