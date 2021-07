Photo Story: Inside The New Look BBNaija Season Six House

The Big Brother Naija season six, ‘Shine Ya Eye’ begins on a high note as the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, takes viewers on a tour around the house.

He revealed the colourful rooms and garden which is set to host the BBNaija housemates for this season.

Below are the photos of the interior of the house, as seen on the official BBNaija website: