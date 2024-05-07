PHOTOS: 5 Controversial Outfits At 2024 Met Gala

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Met Gala, short for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, is one of the most prestigious events in the fashion world.

It’s an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.

Each year, the Met Gala has a theme which sets the tone for the fashion choices of the attendees.

This year’s event themed ‘The Garden of Time’ saw celebrities from the fashion, film, music, and art industries in extravagant and strange outfits.

THE WHISTLER has compiled some of the most controversial outfits worn by celebrities at the 2024 Met Gala.

Rita Ora was one of the celebrities who set tongues wagging at this year’s Met Gala.

The British Singer and songwriter wore an almost-naked outfit that left her side boob, hips and legs exposed.

The singer wore a flesh-coloured body suit that matched her skin with a beaded-like cape

Doja Cat appeared at this year’s event with nothing but a towel.

She was first pictured outside at The Mark Hotel with the towel covering her body and high heels. A tag on the towel read “Dress.”

She also had smeared black mascara to give off the effect of crying.

Inside the event, Doja exchanged her towel for a full-length white T-shirt that had the appearance of being soaking wet.

Lana Del Ray’s headgear at this year’s Met Gala was the most talked about.

Her bizarre tree-inspired dress featured a giant mosquito net covering her face.

The dress was designed by Alexander McQueen’s Seán McGirr, who crafted natural hawthorn branches, draping them with a veil of sheer tulle.

American comedian and actor, Cole Escolar turned up to the 2024 Met Gala dressed somewhat like a catholic nun.

The comedian wore a white suit and skirt while adorning it with a white bowtie and veil.

He also carried a bag of flowers stuffed in a dog-like purse

Roth appeared at the fundraiser covered in flowers from head to toe.

Her dress which was made by foremost fashion brand Valentino appeared like a sleeveless hijab.

While leaving her shoulders exposed, the theatre producer wore a pair of exceedingly long hand gloves.