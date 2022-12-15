PHOTOS: Abuja Woman Crushed By Train Confirmed Dead

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The driver of a Toyota Camry that was smashed by a Kaduna-Abuja on Thursday morning has been confirmed dead by the FCT Police Command.

Advertisement

The yet-to-be-identified female driver was confirmed dead on the spot by medical practitioners, said the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh.

The collision occurred around Chikakore, a residential area located a few meters away from the Kubwa Train Station, Abuja.

“Upon receipt of the information, Crime scene investigators attached to the Byazin Divisional Police Headquarters drifted (sic) swiftly to the scene, took charge of the situation, where the victim was confirmed dead by (a) medical practitioner on ground.

Abuja Woman Crushed By Train Confirmed Dead

“Investigation has commenced by the Railway division having jurisdiction over the track. Findings and safety tips already existing will be reiterated to ensure a non-repeat of incident shortly,” she said.

Advertisement

This website earlier gathered that the train involved had departed Rigasa in Kaduna State at about 8:00 am for the federal capital.

Abuja Woman Crushed By Train Confirmed Dead