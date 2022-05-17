PHOTOS: African Petroleum Congress: Kyari, International Oil Firms CEOs, Brainstorm On Technology Transfer, Others

In continuation of the 8th African Petroleum Congress and Exhibition, taking place in Luanda, Angola, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, Mele Kyari spoke at a roundtable session with Chief Executive Officers of National and International Oil Companies.

The session is centered on current Oil Industry issues such as finance and investment, managing energy transition, local content and technology transfer, as well as effective collaboration towards increasing Oil and Gas activities across the Continent.

The African Petroleum Congress and Exhibition is established as the largest and the most influential oil and gas event in Africa.

It seeks to provide investors the opportunity to have deeper information and knowledge of the oil and gas industry in Africa.

