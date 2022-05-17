PHOTOS: African Petroleum Congress: Kyari, International Oil Firms CEOs, Brainstorm On Technology Transfer, Others

Oil & Gas
By Ifeanyi Onuba

In continuation of the 8th African Petroleum Congress and Exhibition, taking place in Luanda, Angola, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, Mele Kyari spoke at a roundtable session with Chief Executive Officers of National and International Oil Companies.

The session is centered on current Oil Industry issues such as finance and investment, managing energy transition, local content and technology transfer, as well as effective collaboration towards increasing Oil and Gas activities across the Continent.

The African Petroleum Congress and Exhibition is established as the largest and the most influential oil and gas event in Africa.

RELATED
Company

NNPC GMD, Kyari Bags Leadership Newspapers Best CEO Award

It seeks to provide investors the opportunity to have deeper information and knowledge of the oil and gas industry in Africa.

PHOTOS

You might also like

NNPC Will Collaborate With African National Oil Companies To Deliver Value For…

PHOTO: Kyari Chairs Meeting Of APPO CEOs Forum

CAMA Transitioning: Buhari To Unveil NNPC Ltd On July 18, Says Kyari

Kyari Leads NNPC Delegation To Discuss Energy Security At Africa Petroleum Congress

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.