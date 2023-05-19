PHOTOS: Again, LP Factional Chair Lamidi Apapa Arrives Presidential Tribunal Despite Previous Mob Attack

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party factional chairman, Lamidi Apapa, has arrived at the Presidential Election Petitions Court sitting in Abuja on Friday as the court resumes pre-hearing in case of the party’s candidate, Peter Obi.

Advertisement

This was despite attempts to mob him during the last sitting of the court on May 17 when he tried to struggle for a seat with the Julius-led faction of the party.

Recall that on the last adjourned date, when the registrar asked that parties should announce appearance, the Labour Party National women leader, Mrs Dudu Manuga, stood up to announce her appearance but Apapa injected, insisting he was the LP chairman and representative in court.

The five-man panel of the court had refused to recognise LP’s representatives over the fracas and rather recognised Obi as the first petitioner.

That was not all.

After the court rose on May 17, several members in support of Julius Abure chased Apapa out of the court, chanting “Ole” which translates “thief” in the Yoruba language.

Advertisement

But despite the events that played out on May 17, Apapa was seen in court as early as 8 AM today.

He is sitting at the extreme end of the court, far away from the seats where the Labour Party and Peter Obi usually sit.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Labour Party was thrown into crisis when two courts in Abuja and Edo gave different rulings regarding the party’s leadership.

Around 8:58 am, the secretary to the panel, Mrs. A. Josephine announced that the court was not happy with the events of May 17.

Advertisement

The court advised lawyers to talk to their clients to moderate themselves, adding that the Nigeria Police officers and the Department of State Services have put measures in place to ensure such do not happen again in court.