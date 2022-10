55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Working in collaboration with security agencies, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd arrested a massive vessel loaded with stolen crude.

Th vessel was arrested by the security company of ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, Tantita Security Services.

Operatives of Tantita Security Services, engaged by the NNPC for pipeline surveillance, was said to have intercepted the vessels with stolen crude oil from Nigeria.

See photos:

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd arrests massive vessel loaded with stolen crude



