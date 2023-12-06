PHOTOS: At COP 28, NUPRC Deepens Partnership With US Entities

Oil & Gas
By Ifeanyi Onuba

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission is deepening partnership with the entities of the United States Government represented by the US Department of Energy (DoE), as part of the ongoing COP 28 event at the Expo City, Dubai.

See photos: L-R Adam Y. Wong Senior International Advisor, US DOE; Shuaibu Faruk, Manager/TA-CCE, NUPRC; Joseph O. Ogunsola, Deputy Director, Energy Transition & Carbon Monetisation; Capt. John Tonlagha, Executive Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment & Community Affairs, Assistant Secretary, US DOE, Brad Crabtree; Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC; Mrs. Ejiro Ufondu, Ag. Director, Host Communities & Sustainability and Ibrahim Illo-Muhammad, Manager, Sustainability.

