PHOTOS: Atiku, Ayu, Tambuwal Lead PDP Protesters To INEC Office
Supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday took to Aguiyi Ironsi Street in Maitama to protest the alleged rigging of the 2023 presidential elections.
The protesters who were clad in black disrupted traffic in the Maitama District of the Federal Capital Territory chanting ‘INEC Thief’.
The protest is led by the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal.
Our correspondent observed security operatives on ground guarding the office of the electoral commission.