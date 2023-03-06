PHOTOS: Atiku, Ayu, Tambuwal Lead PDP Protesters To INEC Office

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday took to Aguiyi Ironsi Street in Maitama to protest the alleged rigging of the 2023 presidential elections.

Advertisement

The protesters who were clad in black disrupted traffic in the Maitama District of the Federal Capital Territory chanting ‘INEC Thief’.

The protest is led by the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Our correspondent observed security operatives on ground guarding the office of the electoral commission.

Atiku at INEC office for protest with other PDP executives

`Supporters of the PDP other Nigerians storm INEC, Abuja to protest the outcome of the 2023 Presidential poll