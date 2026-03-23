PHOTOS: Atiku Visits Malami, Seeks El-Rufai’s Release

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Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has visited a former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and called for the release of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Atiku disclosed this in a post via his verified X handle on Monday, noting that the visit followed his return to Nigeria after performing a lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

“I led a delegation on a solidarity visit to the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, following my return to the country on Saturday night from Umrah (lesser Hajj),” he said.

Vice President Atiku Abubakar visits former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged authorities to release El-Rufai and others he described as political detainees.

“I wish to serve notice to the authorities detaining former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and all other political detainees to release them henceforth,” he said.

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The former vice president added that detention should not be based on political differences.

“No one should be detained simply because they do not share the same ideology or political platform with the government of the day,” Atiku said.

He, however, did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the alleged detentions.

Malami is currently facing two separate cases, including allegations of terrorism financing and illegal firearms possession, as well as an N8.7 billion fraud and money laundering case.

The trial of the former Attorney-General continued last Monday at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

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Prosecution witnesses, including compliance officers from Union Bank and Access Bank, testified on transactions linked to accounts associated with Meethaq Hotels Ltd, Rayhaan Bustan, and other entities.

When the matter was called, Malami and his wife were present in court, while their son joined them shortly before the court stood the matter down for an hour.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik admitted several documents as exhibits, including account statements and letters from banks, as the trial proceeded.

The case was adjourned to April 20 for continuation of proceedings.