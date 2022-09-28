PHOTOS: Atiku’s ‘Better Halves’ From North, South Light Up Presidential Campaign Inauguration

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, came with two of his wives to light up the inauguration of the party’s campaign council on Tuesday.

Amina Titi Atiku-Abubakar, who was the Second Lady of Nigeria when Atiku served as Vice President from 1999 to 2007, and Princess Rukaiya Atiku-Abubakar, daughter of the late Lamido of Adamawa, joined Atiku at the International Conference Center, Abuja, where the campaign council inauguration held.

The women were the cynosure of all eyes at the event as they sandwiched the two-time former vice president, both when he was seated inside the ICC and while leaving the venue after the programme.

Titi, who was born to the Albert family in southern Nigeria’s Osun State, is the first wife of Atiku while Princess Rukaiya is the Wazirin Adamawa’s second wife and hails from the northern part of the country.

PHOTOS:

Atiku Abubakar leaving venue of the PDP presidential campaign council inauguration alongside his wives.

