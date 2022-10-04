PHOTOS: Buhari Honours Kano DPO For Rejecting $200,000 Bribe

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented a Public Service Integrity award to Daniel Amah, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kano State, who rejected $200,000 from a robbery syndicate.

The award was presented at an event on Tuesday, in Abuja, following a recommendation from the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye.

The recommendation was contained in a letter dated September 13, 2022.

The president during the event emphasised the need for Nigerians to “kill corruption” for the country “to move forward” while asking Nigerians to emulate the officer.

Amah’s phenomena action first came to the limelight on August 17 after the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba commended his integrity and exhibition of professionalism.

The DPO of the Nasarawa Division in Kano led an operation that resulted in the arrest of a suspected robber, involved in the theft of N320,500,000 in the state.

Consequently, the suspect attempted to cover his tracks by reportedly bribing the DPO of the said sum, which was, however, rejected.

Amah is currently the divisional police officer (DPO) in charge of the Nasarawa division in Kano.