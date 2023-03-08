PHOTOS: Court Jam-Packed As Youths Escort Peter Obi To Presidential Tribunal Proceedings

Nigeria Politics
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Peter-Obi-arrives-court

The Presidential Election Court sitting in Abuja is filled to the brim with many young people as the court decides on the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s case against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), today.

He is asking the court to bar the Independent National Electoral Commission from reconfiguring the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS devices among other prayers.

Peter-Obi-arrives-court
Peter Obi in court.
He was accompanied by Labour party stakeholders including its chairman.

The court had fixed 2 pm to rule on whether INEC can be restrained from tampering with its election materials ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

Presidential-Tribubal-Proceedings

Obi’s argument, through his lawyer, is that tampering with BVAS will affect the evidence needed to produce his claim that the presidential poll was rigged in favour of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

