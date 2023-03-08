PHOTOS: Court Jam-Packed As Youths Escort Peter Obi To Presidential Tribunal Proceedings

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential Election Court sitting in Abuja is filled to the brim with many young people as the court decides on the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s case against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), today.

Advertisement

He is asking the court to bar the Independent National Electoral Commission from reconfiguring the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS devices among other prayers.

Peter Obi in court.

He was accompanied by Labour party stakeholders including its chairman.

The court had fixed 2 pm to rule on whether INEC can be restrained from tampering with its election materials ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

Advertisement

Obi’s argument, through his lawyer, is that tampering with BVAS will affect the evidence needed to produce his claim that the presidential poll was rigged in favour of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.