PHOTOS: Driver Watches Helplessly As Car Catches Fire On Airport Road

Nigeria
By Justina Simon

A Vibe Pontiac car has been razed by fire along Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport road Abuja

The incident which took place on Friday was said to have been caused by overheating of the vehicle cooling system.

An eyewitness told THE WHISTLER that the driver discovered the fault and decided to stop and check what was wrong with the car.

He stated that it was while the check was being done that the car caught fire.

It was gathered that despite using about seven cans of fire extinguishers, the fire could not be put out.

The eyewitness told THE WHISTLER that no official of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Federal Fire Service and the Vehicle Inspection Office was on ground to assist in putting out the fire.

