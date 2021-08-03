PHOTOS: Ese Brume Ends Nigeria’s Nightmare, Wins First Medal In Tokyo

Ese Brume has won a bronze medal after finishing third in the women’s long jump event.

The Nigerian on Tuesday made a jump of 6.97 metres with her very first attempt to win the bronze.

Brittany Reece of the United States was second, while Malaika Mihambo of Germany took the gold medal.

Mihambo’s last jump of 7.00m gave her the edge over Reece whose longest jump was 6.97m.

Serbia’s Ivana Spanovic ended in fourth place after she jumped 6.91m.

The Nigerian ended the country’s nightmare of medal-less run since the start of the Olympics.

Brume’s bronze is the first medal the country has secured in a track and field event since 2008 when Blessing Okagbare secured a silver for the country in Beijing.

PHOTOS

Malaika Mihambo of Germany Celebrates with Nigeria’s Ese

Ese Brume/Reuters