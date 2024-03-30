PHOTOS: Excitement In Abia As Unubiko Foundation Revives Ekponibro Cultural Festival

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

There was excitement in Abia on Saturday at the celebration of the Ekponibro Festival following its revival by Unubiko Foundation.

The event, which took place in Atan Abam, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, was graced by dance groups from the Abia State Council of Art and Culture, the Abam War Dance, masquerades from Arochukwu, Akwa Ibom and the Akpan Masquerades from Ndi Okorie Abam.

The festival is an annual event that has been transformed into a state-wide carnival.

The theme of the 2024 Ekponibro Festival is “Our Culture, Our Heritage.”

The festival, which is over a century old, is celebrated to commemorate the trade between merchants of Old Bende Igbos and European traders.

The traders navigated the Igwu River up to the Nkana River into Itu, Oron in AkwaIbom; Calabar ; Cameroon and Panya in Equatorial Guinea.

PHOTOS:

