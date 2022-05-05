PHOTOS: FG Completes Repairs Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Track Destroyed By Terrorists

The Abuja-Kaduna rail track destroyed by suspected terrorists have been completed fixed, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to THE WHISTLER.

Terrorist had on March 28 bombed the rail tracks around Kateri-Rijana general areas and opened fire on the over 362 passengers onboard.

The incident led to the death of eight, 26 injured, while 186 people were confirmed safe. Also, 62 others where revealed by their abductors, but others are unaccounted for.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the Kaduna-Abuja train service will resume operation soon, following the completion of the repairs.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation had on March 29, temporarily suspended operations along the route due to the attack.

When the terrorist attacked the AK9 train, eleven coaches were destroyed.

The Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, had said that it will cost the government N3bn to replace the damage caused by the terrorists.

Amaechi had said, “The cost of what we’ve lost is more than N3bn. We’ve lost tracks, we’ve lost locomotives and coaches. We’ve lost human beings. And the equipment is just N3bn.

“To fix all the things on that track now will cost us more than N3bn.”

Repairs began a few days after the attack, according to a statement released on April 2, 2022 by the Nigerian Police.