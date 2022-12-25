PHOTOS: For His Contributions To Development Of Abia Community, Unubiko Founder, Ume, Honoured With New Chieftaincy Title

Nigeria
By Ukpe Philip
Unubiko Foundation Owner, James Ume Shaking Hands With Labour Party Candidate, Alex Otti and Prof Kenneth Kalu

The founder of Unubiko Foundation, Chief James Ume has received a fresh chieftaincy title for investing in infrastructure across 26 communities in Abam, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

This is not the first time the philanthropist is being conferred with prestigious titles by traditional leaders for projects.

Chief Ume has been prominent for numerous projects with the recent being the commissioning of a magistrate Court building which was abandoned for 89 years.

On Sunday, December 25, 2022, he also handed over a state-of-the-art school (Ovukwu Abam Secondary School) to the Abia State Government; a development centre to the women of Atan Abam and a church building (Presbyterian Church of Nigeria), a project jointly sponsored with Prof. Kenneth Kalu.

The Unubiko boss had sunk more than 21 boreholes across the communities making up Abam.

He had said that the move would assist in provision of potable water as well as eradicate illnesses linked to the consumption of unhealthy water.

To acknowledge his commitment to the development of the communities and state at large, he was conferred with a new title, ‘Ikike Etiti Abam.’

Prof. Kalu was also conferred with Ugwu Etiti Abam for his commitment to the betterment of the communities which lacked government presence.

James who doubles as the Publisher of THE WHISTLER, believes that charity should be the business of very well meaning Nigerian.

He was named ‘Ike Abam’ through a unanimous decision by Ove 24 Abam Chiefs.

PHOTOS:

Unubiko Foundation Owner, James Ume and Prof Kenneth Kalu
L-R: Abia Labour Party Gubernatorial Candidate, Alex Otti and Prof Kenneth Kalu
Unubiko Foundation Owner, James Ume Shaking Hands With Labour Party Candidate, Alex Otti and Prof Kenneth Kalu

