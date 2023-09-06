PHOTOS: Hope Uzodinma, Yahaya Bello Accompany Shettima To Court As Presidential Tribunal Decides Tinubu’s Fate

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governors of Imo and Kogi States, Hope Uzodinma and Yahaya Bello, have arrived at the Presidential Election Petitions Court in company with Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The tribunal will deliver its judgment in different petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election.

A number of All Progressives Congress party bigwigs are also on the ground, including the party’s National Chairman, Abdulahi Ganduje.

Members of the Labour Party, People’s Democratic Party and Allied Peoples Movement have also arrived at the court.