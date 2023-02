79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Three men on Wednesday at about 11:50am escaped death at the Ojantele area of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Eye witness said the car, an Audi was on a high speed and went out of control.

The car which had three male Passengers fell into a a rocky slope.

But the car was stop by a tree thereby saving it from further damage.

According to eye witness, the passengers may not have survived the accident if the tree had not stopped it from veering off the road.

PHOTO

Three Escape Death At Ojantele, Otukpo

