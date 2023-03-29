PHOTOS: INEC Presents Certificate of Return To Abia Governor-Elect Alex Otti

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, presented certificates of return to Abia State Governor-elect, Dr Alex Chioma Otti, and the Deputy Governor-elect, Engr Ikechukwu Emetu.

The event took place at the collation center located at INEC’s state headquarter in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

The electoral umpire had declared that the Labour Party candidate and former Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank won the March 18 gubernatorial poll after defeating Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Otti polled a total of 175,466 votes against his closest rival and candidate of the PDP who scored 88,526.

The governor-elect said after receiving his certificate: “The celebration that greeted our declaration by INEC, on 22nd of March, puts a huge responsibility on us. I assure you that we shall not disappoint in the discharge of that responsibility.

“In the next few days, we shall set up our transition committee preparatory to our takeover of the affairs of our dear state, Abia. Thank you, and God bless you.”