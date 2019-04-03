Nigeria Politics

PHOTOS: Jubilation In Rivers Over Nyesom Wike’s Re-Election Victory

By Tayo Olu
Governor Nyesom Wike Speaks On His Re-election victory In the Rivers Governorship Election
32

Advertisement

The declaration of Governor Nyesom Wike as the winner of the Rivers state governorship election on Wednesday has sparked jubilation in the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that Governor Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 886,264 votes to defeat Mr Awara Biokpomabo of the African Action Congress (AAC) who got 173, 859 votes.

Wike defeated Awara with a margin of 712,405 votes.

Advertisement

Awara’s defeat came despite the support he enjoyed from the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who threw his weight behind the AAC candidate after the court barred his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), from fielding candidates in the Rivers elections.

RELATED

BREAKING: Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike Wins Re-Election

RIVERS GUBER: We’ve Uncovered Fresh Plots By APC To Disrupt…

Below are photos of jubilation in Rivers Government House over Wike’s victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time

Advertisement

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!