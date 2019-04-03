PHOTOS: Jubilation In Rivers Over Nyesom Wike’s Re-Election Victory

Advertisement

The declaration of Governor Nyesom Wike as the winner of the Rivers state governorship election on Wednesday has sparked jubilation in the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that Governor Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 886,264 votes to defeat Mr Awara Biokpomabo of the African Action Congress (AAC) who got 173, 859 votes.

Wike defeated Awara with a margin of 712,405 votes.

Awara’s defeat came despite the support he enjoyed from the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who threw his weight behind the AAC candidate after the court barred his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), from fielding candidates in the Rivers elections.

Below are photos of jubilation in Rivers Government House over Wike’s victory.

NYESOM WIKE RE-ELECTED pic.twitter.com/SEvAeayfaO — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) April 3, 2019

Celebration as INEC has just declared the winner.

To God be the Glory pic.twitter.com/om7sjCCcP2 — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) April 3, 2019

The Moments pic.twitter.com/7b2EJGQlFk — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) April 3, 2019