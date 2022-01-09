PHOTOS: Katsina Man Sells Roof Of His House To Raise N100,000 Ransom Demanded By Bandits To Free Son

Sai’du Faskari, an aged father in Katsina State, has reportedly taken off the roof of his house to raise N100,000 demanded by bandits as ransom for his kidnapped son.

Faskari, according to Katsina Post, had just been released from captivity when bandits kidnapped his son.

Family members were said to have rallied round to raise N50,000 ransom paid to his captors before he (Faskari) was released.

Faskari’s son was subsequently abducted and this time the kidnappers demanded the sum of N100,000 as ransom.

Pictures in circulation on social media showed that the elderly man contracted the help of some individuals to take off the roof of his house to sell and raise the ransom.

The State’s Police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, could not be reached for comments as of press time.