PHOTOS: Kyari, Wunti Bag TUC’s Outstanding Employer’s Award For Role In PIA, Curbing Crude Oil Theft
The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari has been named the outstanding employer of the year 2022 by the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).
The award was presented to the NNPCL boss on Saturday by the Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustafa at TUC’s maiden Dinner and Awards Night in Abuja
The award is presented to employers that have shown outstanding leadership in their discharge of duty particular, the manner at which staff welfare is prioritised.
President of the Congress, Comrade Festus Osifo hailed the NNPCL boss for his leadership role in the transformation of the NNPCL to a world class oil company with a formidable workforce.
According to him, despite the numerous layoffs witnessed by several oil and gas industry players, the NNPCL has been resilient in promoting the interest and welfare of workers.
He said, “This Award is in recognition of your antecedents and outstanding contributions towards the promotion of workers’ rights and improvement of the welfare of workers in your organization, as well as being a major source of inspiration to both employers and workers.
“Through out the transformation process of the NNPC, no single worker was laid off and NNPC workers enjoy one of the best pay.
Similarly, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Bala Wunti was recognised for his role in tackling crude oil theft alongside the NNPCL CEO.
Festus said “Remember the issue of crude oil theft. There were people in the NNPCL. They designed a control room to monitored pipelines and Bala Wunti was there to ensure that the lines were safe. Today, we produce over 1.5 million of crude per day.
“The team are about 12 and he is a point of contact. Thank you for all you do.”
Other awardees were Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed for his role in paying pensions and gratuity of retirees.
Nyesom Wike was also recognised for paying salaries and pensions, while Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State was recognised for same.
Senator Shehu Sani was recognised for outstanding role in activism as well as the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu.