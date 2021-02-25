PHOTOS: NAF Aircraft Crash: Bodies Of Victims Laid To Rest At National Military Cemetery

60 SHARES Share Tweet

The bodies of the seven Nigeria Airforce officers who died in the ill-fated NAF aircraft accident were on Thursday laid to rest at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

Names of the dead officers were given as:

Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama(captain) Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo(co-pilot) Flying officer Michael Okapra(ATOS Specialist) Warrant officer Basset Etim (ATOS Specialist) Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi(ATOS Specialist) Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist) Adewale Johnson(Onboard Tevhnician)

The officers were crew members of last Sunday’s Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft that crashed at Bassa village near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport while on a reconnaissance mission to Niger State.

Present at the burial ceremony are the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi (Rtd); Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor; family members of the deceased and military men among others.

The coffins were covered in the Nigerian flag while the shoes and caps of the deceased were placed on their coffin.