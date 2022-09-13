PHOTOS: NANs Blocks Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Over ASUU Strike 

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called the no-work-no-pay policy that the Federal Government declared against the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) a fascist one.

The body said the policy is not acceptable and went on to call on the government to pay the lecturers all their dues.

The body made this known during its protest on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, according to a statement signed by the NANS South-West coordinator, Emmanuel Olatunji.

Students under the aegis of NANS had earlier taken to the streets on Tuesday, in protest of the strike and blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Shagamu Interchange.

“We Call on the Buhari government to pay all outstanding arrears and salaries of the lecturers. The policy of “No Work No Pay” is a fascist one; it’s, therefore, condemnable and non-acceptable to all the millions of students in Nigeria!”, the body said.

The statement read in part, “We have started a major action today on ASUU Strike. There is no point arguing about who is at fault or what is to be done. It is very clear that the rulers underfund education, and the Buhari government is failing in its promises to revamp education.

“As it is today, no higher institution in Nigeria is world-class! Yet, our so-called Public Servants travel all over the world, spending billions to send their kids abroad for studies.

“As major stakeholders in the educational sector, we are the ones who can save ourselves. We have monitored the yearnings of students from campus to campus through their social media platforms and in their public writings. Students all over Nigeria stand with ASUU.

“Our lecturers suffer the same hardships and mal-developments we suffer. The staff Houses are as bad as the Students’ Hostels. In South Africa, a Professor’s Laboratory is far more equipped than that of any university in Nigeria.

“History has been killed and undermined, so we the youths do not know where we are coming from, not to talk of knowing where we are headed. But we will not lament anymore. The new leadership in NANS is here to work with students to achieve our set aims and objectives. We believe that the student movement has its space in history. It is a task which we vow to fulfill. We will never let Nigerian students down!

“It is on this note that we declare forth: we stand with ASUU. We call on ASUU leadership for a meeting as soon as possible to discuss solidarity actions and plan for the next phase of the struggles.

“We pass a vote of No Confidence on both ministers of labour and education. We call for the proper funding of the educational sector against what has been attainable in the past 7years.

“We will, by this statement, not beg again. We will be mobilising all students to shut down the country (without excluding the Presidential villa)”.