PHOTOS: Navy Bust Private Residence Converted To Illegal Refinery In Rivers

Nigerian Navy’s NNS PATHFINDER stormed a private residence in Okwuzi in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni in Rivers State, uncovering a clandestine illegal refining site.

Led by its Commander, Commodore Desmond Igbo, the team seized over 200,000 liters of illicitly refined diesel and apprehended two suspects.

Commodore Igbo said the bust, made possible by meticulous intelligence gathering, aligns with the Chief of Naval Staff’s Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla mandate to combat crude oil theft and related vices in the Niger Delta.

He revealed that credible intelligence led to the discovery of a massive illegal refining site in a compound.

Commodore Igbo highlighted the significance of the discovery, showcasing the Navy’s unwavering commitment to eradicating illegal activities threatening Nigeria’s economy.

The commander said, “This illegally refined products here is massive, some are bagged in sacks, some in drums and over 62 tanks is filled up, we have over two hundred thousand (200,000) litres of illegal products refined from crude oil siphoned or stolen from the pipelines.

“This is too bad, it is not good enough for our economy. This is pure economic sabotage.

“We have made arrest, the owner of this compound, being the person doing this illicit business have been arrested with one of his boys, efforts are still on to arrest everyone who is involved in this criminal act. The Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER is determined to apprehend them wherever they are, both in the water and on the land.

“The Nigerian Navy under the able leadership of Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has given us the mandate to end crude oil theft in our areas of operations, and we are poised and determined to achieve that, so that the Nigeria oil out put will increase and meet the OPEC quota of atleast 2.5 barrels per day.”

He noted that the suspects will be handed over to prosecuting agencies, while the compound will be sealed.

Commander Igbo however, advised youths in the region not to allow themselves to be used a tool to sabotage the nation’s economy.